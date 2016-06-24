PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Earth Day Math Journal Prompts is a packet of 10 math journal prompts with an Earth Day theme for April. These are perfect for students in the first or second grade. All you need to do is cut out the prompts and your students can paste them into their math journal. The prompt is printed multiple times on one sheet for ease of printing and organizing your class. Just print out as many as you need.
The different skills covered in the packet are:
number writing
grids
time
addition
subtraction
higher level thinking
spatial concepts
graphs
comparison
All artwork is original and created by myself.
Earth Day Bundle for First Grade - Endless. It comes with a 25% discount.
Earth Day Bundle for Second Grade - Endless. It comes with a 25% discount.
Total Pages 12
Answer Key N/A
Teaching Duration N/A
Created: Jun 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
