PRODUCT DESCRIPTION

Earth Day Math Journal Prompts is a packet of 10 math journal prompts with an Earth Day theme for April. These are perfect for students in the first or second grade. All you need to do is cut out the prompts and your students can paste them into their math journal. The prompt is printed multiple times on one sheet for ease of printing and organizing your class. Just print out as many as you need.

The different skills covered in the packet are:

number writing
grids
time
addition
subtraction
higher level thinking
spatial concepts
graphs
comparison

All artwork is original and created by myself.

Earth Day Bundle for First Grade - Endless. It comes with a 25% discount.

Earth Day Bundle for Second Grade - Endless. It comes with a 25% discount.

Thanks for stopping by my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 12
Answer Key N/A
Teaching Duration N/A

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • cover.png
  • Screen-Shot-2016-03-11-at-1.32.10-PM.png
  • Screen-Shot-2016-03-11-at-1.32.15-PM.png
  • EarthDayMathJournalPromptsstandndgrades.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 24, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

png, 92 KB

cover

Worksheet

png, 91 KB

Screen-Shot-2016-03-11-at-1.32.10-PM

Worksheet

png, 89 KB

Screen-Shot-2016-03-11-at-1.32.15-PM

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades