Easter No Prep Common Core Math is a packet of ten different math worksheets featuring an Easter theme. You can use one worksheet per day as a warm up to your daily classroom lesson. This packet is designed to meet the level of a sixth grade student.

The worksheets in this packet serve as no prep Common Core-aligned classroom activities for your students and can be used as morning work, as exit slips, as homework sheets, as a review, as activity worksheets for a sub, or as an assignment for early finishers.

These Common Core Standards for Math are covered in this packet:
6.RP.1
6.RP.2
6.NS.1
6.NS.2
6.NS.3
6.NS.4
6.NS.5
6.NS.7
6.EE.1
6.EE.2
6.EE.3
6.EE.4
6.EE.5
6.EE.7
6.G.2
6.SP.1
6.SP.4
6.SP.5

There is NOT an answer key included in this packet.

All graphics are original and created by myself.

