Easter No Prep Common Core Math is a packet of ten different math worksheets featuring an Easter theme. You can use one worksheet per day as a warm up to your daily classroom lesson. This packet is designed to meet the level of a sixth grade student.



The worksheets in this packet serve as no prep Common Core-aligned classroom activities for your students and can be used as morning work, as exit slips, as homework sheets, as a review, as activity worksheets for a sub, or as an assignment for early finishers.



These Common Core Standards for Math are covered in this packet:

6.RP.1

6.RP.2

6.NS.1

6.NS.2

6.NS.3

6.NS.4

6.NS.5

6.NS.7

6.EE.1

6.EE.2

6.EE.3

6.EE.4

6.EE.5

6.EE.7

6.G.2

6.SP.1

6.SP.4

6.SP.5



There is NOT an answer key included in this packet.



All graphics are original and created by myself.



