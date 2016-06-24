PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Easter No Prep Common Core Math is a packet of ten different math worksheets featuring an Easter theme. You can use one worksheet per day as a warm up to your daily classroom lesson. This packet is designed to meet the level of a sixth grade student.
The worksheets in this packet serve as no prep Common Core-aligned classroom activities for your students and can be used as morning work, as exit slips, as homework sheets, as a review, as activity worksheets for a sub, or as an assignment for early finishers.
These Common Core Standards for Math are covered in this packet:
6.RP.1
6.RP.2
6.NS.1
6.NS.2
6.NS.3
6.NS.4
6.NS.5
6.NS.7
6.EE.1
6.EE.2
6.EE.3
6.EE.4
6.EE.5
6.EE.7
6.G.2
6.SP.1
6.SP.4
6.SP.5
There is NOT an answer key included in this packet.
Check out Quick Common Core Math Bundle - The Complete Set (sixth grade) which includes this booklet and 11 others and comes with a 10% discount.
Easter Bundle for 6th grade - Endless - comes with a 25% discount!
All graphics are original and created by myself.
Thanks for stopping by my store,
Yvonne Crawford
Total Pages 16
Answer Key Not Included
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
