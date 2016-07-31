In this personal finance activity, students will examine their current personal money management habits and create a personal budget. After asking some life questions about their finances, students will assess their personal income, create a budget, and reflect on how they can improve their financial well-being. This super-practical activity for students can truly impact the rest of their lives. Enjoy this lesson and thank you so much for your comments and ratings!
What's Included:
- Teacher directions with an anticipatory set activity
- 10 questions regarding personal finances for teacher to ask the class
- Two page student handout guiding students through their personal incomes and expenses
- A chart for students to graph out where their money is going
- Reflection questions for students
