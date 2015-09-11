EDITABLE Teacher Binder Covers - 50 Different Ready Made Binder Covers and 50 Spines. Choose which ones you wish to use, print out and slip into your binder front and spine. Also includes an editable cover and an editable spine, so you can add your own words if you need to! These can also be used as dividers in a larger teacher binder (cover for that included) and the spines can double as page tabs. Just print out the pages you need and put in page protectors. Print out the tabs on card stock and attach with clear packing tape to protect and make durable. Clouds and sky background. Enjoy! - HappyEdugator



With the EDITABLE BLANK covers and spines, you can create your own binders for anything you wish. Also includes ready made covers for:



504's

Art

Assessments

Benchmarks

Calendar

Class Rosters

Common Core Standards

Conferences

Curriculum Maps

Cursive

Data

Department

Duties

ELL

English Language Arts

Evaluations

Extracurricular Activities

Field Trip Information

Foreign Language

Geography

Gradebook

HIstory

IEP's

Lesson Plans

Mathematics

Meeting Notes

Modifications

Music

Newsletters

Parent Guardian Contacts

Passwords/Tech Information

Professional Development

Reading

Schedule

Science

Social Studies

Spelling

Standards

STEM

STEAM

Student Information

Substitute

Syllabus

Teacher Binder

Transportation

Website Information

Work Samples

Writing

