España: Galicia
Un desastre ecológico: el Prestige
El Camino de Santiago
Oil not only fuels our engines, it soils our oceans. When the oil tanker Prestige sank off the coast of Galicia, the entire coast line was affected. Like the Exxon Valdes in Alaska, the consequences for the ecology of the region and the livelihood of its inhabitants were colossal. A discussion on our dependence on oil will raise important subjects.
Saint James is said to have visited Galicia twice and according to legend is buried in Santiago de Compostela. A cathedral marks the spot and serves as magnet to thousands of pilgrims. During the Middle Ages, pilgrims walked to Santiago from as far away as Germany; today the Pilgrimage Road to Santiago is filled with modern pilgrims of all ages. Whereas in the past they came to receive absolution for their sins, discover why today's pilgrim walk for months on end. The unit is written from the point of view of a several pilgrims, all with very different goals. This unit also includes a game on the Camino de Santiago that highlights both the peril and the pleasure.
Subject matter: ecology, history, legend
Vocabulary: ecology, pollution, pilgrim/pilgrimage
Grammar: imperfect, preterite
Oral practice: each individual counts; the best and worst of El Camino
Homework: plant a tree; research into topics of interest
Internet: key words list to facilitate a search and further research
Model tests and teacher's guide
Number of pages: 24
Answer key: included
Store name; MirafloresCultura
Intermediate Spanish
Middle school Spanish curriculum
High school Spanish curriculum
Home school
Spanish culture for kids
Culture and language
Hispanic culture for kids
Spanish activities for middle school students
Spanish activities for high school students
All Miraflores resources are exclusively in the target language.
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Spanish 2 thematic unit: Peruanos chinos, una historia desconocida
- (0)
- $5.00
Messi (1), Shakira (2), Sports(3), Music (4) - short and easy thematic units for SP Beginners 1
- (1)
- $10.00
Nazca Lines (1), Copán (2), The Aztec calendar (3) - thematic units - SP Beginners 2
- (1)
- $10.00
Popular paid resources
SPANISH VERBS REVISION & PRACTICE
- (1)
- $5.63
Mira 3 - Unit 4.4 Me gustan los idiomas
- (0)
- $4.93
NEW AQA AS/ALevels Sitios históricos y civilizaciones prehispánicas -Patrimonio- El arte Frida Kahlo
- (0)
- $8.45
New resources
Como te fue - Holiday opinions and descriptions
- (1)
- FREE
Reggaeton Lento: Cultural lesson about music and Puerto Rico
- (1)
- FREE
Enjoy a Spanish Christmas in one lesson
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Evaluation of L2 coursebooks
- (0)
- $11.27
English and Spanish Numbers – Puzzle
- (0)
- $2.50
¿Cómo estás?
- (0)
- FREE