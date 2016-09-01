In “El candombe uruguayo” we cover many issues about Uruguay -where it is, celebrities, el mate (the national drink)- and we focus on its traditional music. The “candombe” has been recognized by the UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage of humanity, and it is a great topic to include in your Spanish classes.
You can watch an extract of the video at: https://vimeo.com/49995861
As far as the grammar, the video and the activities review how to ask questions in the present simple. In a foreign language class, teachers normally ask questions and students have to answer them, but there’s a risk of repeating this pattern everyday: students might not feel comfortable when they switch roles and they are the ones who have to make the questions. In “El candombe uruguayo” we review simple yes/no questions (”¿Tiene Jorge Drexler hijos?”) and we pay a lot of attention to the interrogative words (cómo, cuál, cuándo, cuántos, dónde, por qué, qué, quién, etc.)
We suggest that students follow the example of our interview about the candombe (and other examples included in the PDF booklet) to research and present other interesting Uruguayan traditions or people, such as the Uruguayan carnival, the “murga” (music) or the chivito (food).
The video and the activities are appropriate for all levels. The pre-building activities of the PDF document that accompanies the video covers the basic grammar and vocabulary your students need to understand the interview (words such as “calle”, “comparsa”, “ruido”, “tambor”, “tocar”), and they also introduce the topics the video cover (geography -where Uruguay is-, famous Uruguayans, el candombe). In addition to this, the video offers optional subtitles in Spanish.
