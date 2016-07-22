Instructions and printables to make 6 file folder activities to work on learning about emotions! It is essential to teach students not only how to identify their emotions but also what causes these emotions. These activities are a great way to work on identifying emotions, sorting causes of emotions, and cause/effect. These activities are an effective antecedent intervention!



Perfect for early childhood or students with autism or special needs!



File folder activities included are:

- Matching Emotions

- Matching Emotions to Photos

- Match Emotion to Word

- Match Emotion to Activity

- Sort things that make you happy vs. things that make you sad

- Sort Happy and Sad Photos