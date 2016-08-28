This resource is designed for foundation and bottom of core students to help study what happened at the end of the First World War including topics such as , the armistice and cease fire and the end of the war, impact of the war on the allied, the terms of the Treaty of Versailles and reaction to it in Britain and Germany.



The questions, tasks and activities are pretty straight forward and include missing word activities as well as simple questions which develop in difficulty as the learner moves through them. At the end of the booklet, I have included some source analysis questions.



The booklet includes cartoons, maps and both primary and secondary sources on the relevant topics.



This is a great little resource that I have used successful for over 24 years with my students who have always enjoyed the discussions we've had around the materials. This booklet could also be used as a homework booklet for core or middle ability students.



I would recommend changing the front page picture to an image of your own local war memorial from the FWW, but feel free to use ours.



