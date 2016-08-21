End of the Year Literature - Printables for Busy Teachers



As the end of year approaches, help your students get ready for next year by reading end of the year picture books. This pack of fourteen printables helps students reflect on their year and get excited about the upcoming school year.



The worksheets in this unit were designed as independent work for busy teachers during the last weeks of school. There are two printables for every book, however the worksheets can be used without the suggested titles.



The following books are used in this product:



-The Teacher From the Black Lagoon by Mike Thaler

-Miss Malarkey Leaves No Reader Behind by Judy Finchler

-Arthur's Family Vacation by Marc Brown

-No More Pencils, No More Books, No More

Teacher's Dirty Looks! by Diane deGroat

-Last Day Blues by Julie Danneberg

-The Bad-News Report Card by Nancy Poydar

-Oh, the Places You'll Go! by Dr. Seuss



This lesson features clipart from Scrappin Doodles and includes:



*Letter to Your New Teacher

*Character Traits

*Favorite Book

*Top Ten Book List

*Postcard

*Summer Vacation Setting Map

*Favorite Memories

*Classroom Facts and Opinions

*End of Year Blues

*Vocabulary in Context

*Report Card Circle Map

*Overcoming Challenges

*When I Grow Up

*An ABC School Year



Happy Learning!



Renee Smalley