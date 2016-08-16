Ender's Game by Orson Scott Card is a classic novel that was made into Ender's Game the movie in the Fall of 2013. There has been a lot of excitement and renewed interest in this award-winning novel. This is one of my all-time favorites, and I have successfully taught it in the classroom using these common-core aligned materials:
- 4 Quizzes and answer keys to test reading comprehension
- 4 Sections of discussion questions and answer keys for higher-
order thinking
RL 8.10; SL 8.1 RL 9-10.10; SL 9-10.1; SL 11-12.1
- 5 Presentation topics that require outside research. (These can
also be used as individual essay questions).
W 8.1; W 8.7; W 8.8; W 8.9; SL 8.4; W 9-10.7; W 9-10.8;
SL 9-10.1; SL 9-10.4; W 11-12.1; W 11-12.7; W 11.8;
SL 11-12.1
- 10 Short essay questions for individual work or as a final exam.
W 8.1; W 9-10.1; W 11-12.1
- 28 Vocabulary words from the book with context quotes and
space for student definitions.
RL 8.4; L 8.1; 8.4; L 9-10.4; L 11-12.4
- Blank vocabulary chart for students to fill in vocabulary words.
RL 8.4; L 8.4; L 9-10.4; L 11-12.4
- Character inference graphic organizer
RL 8.1; RL 9-10.1; RL 1-121.1
- Character development graphic organizer
RL 8.3; RL 9-10.3; RL 11-12.3
- Theme tracker graphic organizer
RL 8.2; RL 9-10.2; RL 11-12.2
- Theme development and summary graphic organizers
RL 8.2; RL 9-10.2; RL 11-12.2
This is a flexible packet that you can use in many ways in the classroom. It's got all the basics you need to teach Ender's Game in your classroom!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
