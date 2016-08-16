Ender's Game by Orson Scott Card is a classic novel that was made into Ender's Game the movie in the Fall of 2013. There has been a lot of excitement and renewed interest in this award-winning novel. This is one of my all-time favorites, and I have successfully taught it in the classroom using these common-core aligned materials:

- 4 Quizzes and answer keys to test reading comprehension

- 4 Sections of discussion questions and answer keys for higher-
order thinking
RL 8.10; SL 8.1 RL 9-10.10; SL 9-10.1; SL 11-12.1

- 5 Presentation topics that require outside research. (These can
also be used as individual essay questions).
W 8.1; W 8.7; W 8.8; W 8.9; SL 8.4; W 9-10.7; W 9-10.8;
SL 9-10.1; SL 9-10.4; W 11-12.1; W 11-12.7; W 11.8;
SL 11-12.1

- 10 Short essay questions for individual work or as a final exam.
W 8.1; W 9-10.1; W 11-12.1

- 28 Vocabulary words from the book with context quotes and
space for student definitions.
RL 8.4; L 8.1; 8.4; L 9-10.4; L 11-12.4

- Blank vocabulary chart for students to fill in vocabulary words.
RL 8.4; L 8.4; L 9-10.4; L 11-12.4

- Character inference graphic organizer
RL 8.1; RL 9-10.1; RL 1-121.1

- Character development graphic organizer
RL 8.3; RL 9-10.3; RL 11-12.3

- Theme tracker graphic organizer
RL 8.2; RL 9-10.2; RL 11-12.2

- Theme development and summary graphic organizers

RL 8.2; RL 9-10.2; RL 11-12.2

This is a flexible packet that you can use in many ways in the classroom. It's got all the basics you need to teach Ender's Game in your classroom!

