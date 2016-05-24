Ending Sounds Matching Game. Teach phonemic awareness and build vocabulary. This is a Literacy Center that is fun for your emergent readers! Students match the ending sound of the picture on their game card to one of 6 pictures on their game boards.



Included materials:



Game Sign for Center (Slide 1)

Directions for Center (Slide 2)

Game boards: 8 for variation of play (Slides 4-12)

Game cards: 60 (Slides 13-23)



Manage Your Literacy Center:

Print out materials on cardstock.

Laminate materials for durability.

Materials can be stored in large gallon zip lock freezer bags.

Model the game for students and emphasize ending sounds by stretching them out.

Demonstrate how to clean up the center when the game is over.

State Standards: Supports Phoneme matching: Final sounds. Builds vocabulary and phonemic awareness.





•Game Board 1 - stop, bed, sock, shell, ear, elf

•Game Board 2 – dog, key, cave, crib, broom, bag

•Game Board 3 – penguin, bus, nose, worm, bib, tent

•Game Board 4 – lollipop, turtle, box, lemon, carrot, goose

•Game Board 5 – school, chick, knife, car, pig, hose

•Game Board 6 – shoe, sun, ram, truck, fish, giraffe

•Game Board 7 – chair, ship, eye, badge, yellow, nickel

•Game Board 8 – fruit, brush, mouth, match, cry, five



Students (non-readers) may name their pictures with similar items. ( for example, lamb = sheep)



Apple Sled Kite Deer Elephant Fan

Tire Crab Violin Watch Frog Zoo

Gum Harp Lion Jet Kitten Lamp

Map Nut Ostrich Paint Brush Rat Flag

Abacus Cake Exit Tooth Thumb Butterfly

Fox Guitar Horse Jug Fridge Mop

Pie Olive Pumpkin Rose Scarf Wolf

Umpire Magnet Vet Yard Web Avocado

Tomato Wood Piano Yogurt House Tree

Watermelon Train Drum Camel Scissors Tack

Rake Brush Bridge Ball Cash Radish