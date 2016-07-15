This is a no prep interactive math notebook to supplement Third Grade Module 1 Engage New York Curriculum. We created this interactive notebook to focus students’ attention to vocabulary and concept development. At the top of each page is the module and lesson number with the student friendly objective. Also, the 1 page format is a great time saver allowing students to focus on the key ideas instead of cutting several pieces, pasting, coloring and copying definitions.

There is 1 page for each lesson that students cut and glue into a 10.5 x 8 inch spiral notebook (standard size) or complete without using a notebook. Students work on completing the page after the lesson is taught or this makes a great warm-up/review the following day. Teachers complete the notebook with their students as a teacher lead activity or students can also complete this as an independent activity. Then students/teacher share responses as a whole group for accuracy. Our students refer back to the pages when working on the problem set.

Answer keys are included to guide the teacher.

Included:

The module and lesson number
A student friendly objective
Vocabulary is reinforced through sentence frames allowing students to focus on key words for the definition.
Concept question
A place for students to provide examples for each vocabulary word and key concepts.

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Math-Module.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 15, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Study Guide

pdf, 7 MB

Math-Module

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades