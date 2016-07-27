Students practice descriptive adjectives of people as they fill each of the 30 small squares with adjectives and then sketch themselves in the large box in the center.. Challenge your students to fill all 30 squares with English adjectives, or have them use a specified number of squares for words, and the rest for sketches that illustrate the adjectives that they use.
The download includes:
1. Four blank versions: horizontal with/without My name is, and vertical with/without My name is.
2. Completed sample that can be projected to present the activity and to practice vocabulary.
3. Suggested uses
This is a fun presentational activity, and the completed activities will look great decorating a bulletin board or hallway!
6 pages
