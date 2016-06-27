Three sets of matching cards cover one step, two step and multi step equations. Each set has 18 pairs of cards that can be used in multiple ways. Half the cards in each have the equation and the other half in each set has the solution.

Bundle price saves you $1.50 over purchasing the three sets individually.

Cards can be used to pair up students or form teams in classroom, as a game of War or Concentration, a quick assessment as ticket in the door or exit ticket or several other ways. Read about more ways to use matching cards in my free handbook.

$7.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • original-2039472-1.jpg
  • EquationMatchingCardBundle.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 27, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

jpg, 46 KB

original-2039472-1

Project/Activity

pdf, 5 MB

EquationMatchingCardBundle

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades