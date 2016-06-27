Three sets of matching cards cover one step, two step and multi step equations. Each set has 18 pairs of cards that can be used in multiple ways. Half the cards in each have the equation and the other half in each set has the solution.



Bundle price saves you $1.50 over purchasing the three sets individually.



Cards can be used to pair up students or form teams in classroom, as a game of War or Concentration, a quick assessment as ticket in the door or exit ticket or several other ways. Read about more ways to use matching cards in my free handbook.