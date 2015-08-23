In this resource, students will practice: Equations in a fun Sudoku puzzle.
The rules of Sudoku are easy. Just place the digits from 1 to 9 in each empty cell. Each row, each column and each 3×3 box must contain the same number only once.
Solve each problem from the next page and place the answer in the indicated row and column of the puzzle.
When finished solving all the problems, solve the remaining Sudoku puzzle.
Materials included:
Sudoku puzzle
Answers of all the given problems
Answers of Sudoku puzzles after solving all the problems
Final answer of Sudoku puzzles.
All answer keys are included for easing grading.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 23, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Division 2 Digits by 1 Digit with Remainder
- (0)
- $2.50
Multiplying Single – Digit Number by 3 – Digit Number – Math puzzle
- (0)
- $2.50
Multiplying 2 – Digit Number by Single – Digit Number – Math puzzle
- (0)
- $2.50
Popular paid resources
Coordinate Battleships Game (Differentiated)
- (79)
- $4.93
2017 KS2 SATs Revision Ultimate 3-in-1 Maths Organiser
- (23)
- $23.95
Transformation of graphs
- (21)
- $1.41
New resources
Factorising, Completing the Square, Quadratic Formula Card Sort
- (1)
- FREE
KS3 KS4 Christmas Theme Maths relay
- (1)
- FREE
Exit Ticket - Simplifying and Substitution
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
- (0)
- $4.23
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
- (5)
- FREE
Mathonym generator
- (0)
- FREE