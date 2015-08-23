In this resource, students will practice: Equations in a fun Sudoku puzzle.



The rules of Sudoku are easy. Just place the digits from 1 to 9 in each empty cell. Each row, each column and each 3×3 box must contain the same number only once.



Solve each problem from the next page and place the answer in the indicated row and column of the puzzle.



When finished solving all the problems, solve the remaining Sudoku puzzle.



Materials included:



Sudoku puzzle

Answers of all the given problems

Answers of Sudoku puzzles after solving all the problems

Final answer of Sudoku puzzles.



All answer keys are included for easing grading.