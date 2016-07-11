Included is one worksheet that students can count the numerator and denominator of the pizza fractions and identify if the two pizzas have equivalent toppings covering each pizza. The students are to count the numerator and denominator to complete the fraction for each pizza; and then simply put a check or an "x" to identify if they are equivalent. This is a great exit slip, assessment, homework or worksheet that students will be invested in!

3.NF.A.3, 4.NF.A.2, 5.NF.B.7

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • EquivalentFractionswithPizzaWorksheet2ndEdition.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 11, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 984 KB

EquivalentFractionswithPizzaWorksheet2ndEdition

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades