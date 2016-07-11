Included is one worksheet that students can count the numerator and denominator of the pizza fractions and identify if the two pizzas have equivalent toppings covering each pizza. The students are to count the numerator and denominator to complete the fraction for each pizza; and then simply put a check or an "x" to identify if they are equivalent. This is a great exit slip, assessment, homework or worksheet that students will be invested in!



3.NF.A.3, 4.NF.A.2, 5.NF.B.7