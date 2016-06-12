Get your students involved and excited in participating in the 2016 Euro Cup with these interactive score sheets.
Set includes sheets that teachers and students can fill in with the game scores.
Large sheets could be used by the teacher/class and the small sheets could be used by the students to follow along.
Sheets include the date of the games, the country flags of the teams playing and a section for students to fill in the score of the games.
For the Round of 16, Quarter Final, Semi Final and Final games, students can draw the flags of the teams playing.
A bonus Country Flag sheet fill in/match sheet is included as well as the answer sheet.
