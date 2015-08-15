Evaluating-Expressions

This activity requires NO PREP, student and teacher documents included.

It is a riddle worksheet where students have an answer bank and they use that to solve a (slightly cheesy) joke. Kids like this activities because they make the math meaningful, and FUN, and teachers like them because the answer bank gives students a tool to self-assess.

Because of answer banks for students and answer sheets for adults, this activity is great for homeschool and special ed students too!

In this activity, students evaluate expressions by applying the order of operations to solve the joke!

