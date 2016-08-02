Finally, the Evita Movie Worksheet Set you have been looking for!



Designed to be used by students as they watch the film, this Evita movie worksheet will help students pay better attention and zero in on important details, something that they can find challenging without some scaffolding, since most students aren't used to watching movies that are wall to wall singing!



The movie Evita is perfect for both Spanish and World History classes and these Evita Movie Worksheets work equally well for both.





HOW THIS EVITA MOVIE WORKSHEET SET WILL KEEP STUDENTS ON-TASK AND WATCHING



The approach here is cloze or fill-in, which means that students won't get anywhere just guessing. They'll have to pay close attention to the movie in order to be listening for the next fill-in problem. The Evita movie worksheet works like this: key statements from the script are included on a worksheet, with important words or phrases blocked out. Students are to fill in the missing words or phrases as they watch the film.



I have used these worksheets with my classes for years and have found them to be highly successful at helping students follow the movie better.





LOTS FOR STUDENTS TO DO



The worksheet is several pages long and has 51 cloze (fill-in-the-blank) problems to be solved while students watch the film.





LOOKING FOR A REUSABLE EVITA MOVIE WORKSHEET? LOOK NO FURTHER!



Teacher convenience is a hallmark of my products. With that in mind, I have organized student and teacher materials in several ways so that you have a variety of options.



Student Materials: Two worksheet versions are provided for your convenience:

1) Re-usable. Make one class set and use it with multiple groups over multiple years. Save on paper, ink, and the hassle of making printouts. Answer blanks on this set are noted with the characters: -----. This is on purpose so that students do not feel they have a "blank" to write on. ----- is too short to be of much use and the position of the hyphens would block their writing in any case.



2) Consumable. If you prefer to let students write directly on the worksheets, use the set that has answer blanks noted with the characters: ______________________________. Please note that all blanks are the same size (except when shortening a blank will help with formatting the flow of the sentence). This is to avoid giving students unintentional hints or clues about the answers. The answers can be derived only from carefully watching the film.