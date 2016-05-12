Exit-Tickets

Exit Slips: These exit slips are great for any Grade and Any Subject: The exit slips are also used for students to evaluate what they have learned during any lesson. Students can respond to any of the following included prompts:
1. I learned...
2. I still need to learn...
3. I understand...
4. I don't understand...
5. I liked it when...
6. I didn't like it when...
About this resource
Info
Created: May 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Read licence details
