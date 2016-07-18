This bundle includes multiple presentations, notes, activities, projects, etc. All extremely engaging and well planned out.
Your students will explore all the levels of Bloom's Taxonomy as they study the collision of two worlds.
Includes all the presentations, projects, activities, and lesson plans I have created that relate to the Age of Exploration. It includes Part One and Part Two of the Age of Exploration, the Columbian Exchange Cafe, and the Pokexplorer activity along with a complete student packet and a teacher key when applicable.
Created: Jul 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
