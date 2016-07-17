Common core aligned worksheets to supplement Exploring Parks with Ranger Dockett as published in Houghton Mifflin Reading 2.1.

Common core aligned activities include: two vocabulary activities (6 words each) which focus on using a combination of dictionary skills and context clues, ten comprehension questions/activities with a focus on Bloom's Taxonomy, two KWL charts, two fact and opinion activities, a vocabulary puzzle and an informational reading extension; Urban Forest Creatures. Two additional publishing sheets are included for creative activities. (13 pages of activities)

An answer key is included.

Created Sept 2015

Created: Jul 17, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

