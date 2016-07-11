With this fifteen question worksheet, students will apply their knowledge of exponents, multiplying to the 0 power, the 1 power and to a variety of others that don't have specific rules.
6.EE.A.1
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Hashtag_Teached
Five (5) Sentence Summary Paragraph Outline Template
This graphic organizer facilitates students planning for writing a summary or paragraph. Following the five sentence template, students will be pro...
- (0)
- $2.00
Hashtag_Teached
Student Friendly Weekly Behavior Tracker Form
This tracking form reflects the traditional color system behavior system. It mimics the stoplight system of Red, Yellow, and Green do signify obvio...
- (0)
- $2.00
Hashtag_Teached
Characteristics of Famous People Brainstorm Template
Check out this simple brainstorm template in which student can list and identify the various characteristics of famous people. Students will then b...
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
Miss-Becky
Table Splat! (Times Tables Game)
A game that can be played in pairs, threes or independently. Please note that this game focuses on times tables facts from 2 to 10 to ensure childr...
- (22)
- $4.93
juliannebritton
Products and Factors Investigations
Investigations involving products and factors for higher ability maths group.
- (13)
- $4.23
ambowers2
NEW! 2018 KS2 SATs Revision Ultimate 3-in-1 Maths Organiser
We’re back once again for the 2018 school year with a new, updated and improved release of the amazing Ultimate KS2 Maths Skills Organiser! Followi...
- (13)
- $23.95
New resources
Missklivesey
Christmas multiplication word problems
This is a lesson which involves multiplying large numbers using a formal written method. The differentiated starter allows children to re-cap on ke...
- (1)
- FREE
mmilne
Christmas Maths Game (Who is the Christmas Grinch)
The Resource is suitable for a wide variety of age groups during the festive period from pupils in year 5 through to year 11. The resource can be e...
- (2)
- FREE
AmberSmith92
Properties of Integers - Factors, Multiples, Primes and Squares
Used as a structured homework sheet to encourage literacy and knowledge of key vocabulary. Based on the Frayer Model - students write their own def...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Maths4Everyone
Prime Factorisation (Treasure Hunt)
This activity helps students practice multiplications which contain simple powers. Click --> https://tes.com/.../Treasure Hunts for similar styl...
- (7)
- FREE
Maths4Everyone
LCM and HCF (Treasure Hunt)
This activity gives students practice at working out LCM or HCF of two numbers.. Click -->https://tes.com/.../Treasure Hunts to download Treasur...
- (8)
- FREE
TES PICKS
Maths4Everyone
Prime Factorisation 2 (Treasure Hunt)
This activity helps students practice splitting integers into their prime factors. Click --> https://tes.com/.../Treasure Hunts for similar styl...
- (4)
- FREE