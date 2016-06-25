Students practice factoring quadratics in this matching activity or use the activity to multiply binomials, The set includes 18 pairs of matching cards—one side with a quadratic where the leading coefficient is 1 , the other side with an two binomials which are the factors of the quadratic..



You can use in a variety of ways. Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students. You can laminate and use as a warm up on a daily basis.You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door.



Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.