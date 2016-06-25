Students practice factoring quadratics in this matching activity or use the activity to multiply binomials, The set includes 18 pairs of matching cards—one side with a quadratic where the leading coefficient is 1 , the other side with an two binomials which are the factors of the quadratic..
You can use in a variety of ways. Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students. You can laminate and use as a warm up on a daily basis.You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door.
Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Solving Proportions Partner Practice
- (0)
- $5.00
Exterior Angle Theorem Partner Practice
- (0)
- $4.50
Similar Triangles Partner Practice
- (0)
- $4.50
Popular paid resources
Coordinate Battleships Game (Differentiated)
- (79)
- $4.93
2017 KS2 SATs Revision Ultimate 3-in-1 Maths Organiser
- (23)
- $23.95
Transformation of graphs
- (21)
- $1.41
New resources
Factorising, Completing the Square, Quadratic Formula Card Sort
- (1)
- FREE
KS3 KS4 Christmas Theme Maths relay
- (1)
- FREE
Exit Ticket - Simplifying and Substitution
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Simultaneous Equations)
- (9)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Advanced Formulae)
- (4)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Direct and Inverse Proportion)
- (9)
- FREE