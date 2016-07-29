This document contains a characterization essay assignment, the rubric, a group brainstorm/prewriting activity, a sample essay, and an essay revision activity. In all, there are 5 documents attached to this essay assignment that take students through the entire writing process.



The essay task asks students to analyze the character Guy Montag from Fahrenheit 451 according to his physiological, sociological, and psychological traits.



Characters, like people, are three-dimensional beings. They are made up of physiology, sociology, and psychology. A character’s physiology entails the physical appearance of that character. A character’s sociology entails a character’s life experiences, involving friends, family, schooling, upbringing, job, education, etc. A character’s psychology entails the character’s behavior. In essence, a character’s physiology + sociology = psychology. This means that a character’s behavior is determined by the character’s physical appearance PLUS the character’s life experiences. So, in this essay, students will use these traits as the outline for the essay and will be challenged to analyze how Montag's behavior changes throughout the novel.



Attached to the essay assignment is a rubric that separates each writing skill into its own category, making it easy to give students feedback without having to write many comments. The rubric also shows students which skills they need to improve, and in this way, gives the student individualized feedback. The rubric is very comprehensive and approachable.



Overall, this is an excellent writing assignment to assess Common Core Standards using F451.