Fairy Tales Figurative Language

"Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum!" Are you ready for some figurative language fun? In this unit, students will read seven beloved fairy tales and analyze story elements. Each child will also illustrate a flip book focusing on figurative language found throughout the story.

The following books are used in this product, however other titles can be substituted:

- Jack and the Beanstalk by Steven Kellogg
- The Three Little Pigs by James Marshall
- Snow White by Josephine Poole
- Cinderella by Cynthia Rylant
- Strega Nona by Tomie Dapaola
- Sleeping Bunny by Emily Snowel Keller
- Goldilocks and the Three Bears by Jan Brett

This lesson features fonts from Lettering Delights, clipart from Scrappin Doodles, and includes seven different story element printables that focus on:

* Setting
* Good Characters
* Evil Characters
* Magical Elements
* Conflict
* Conclusion
* Alliteration
* Onomatopoeia
* Simile
* Metaphor
* Personification
* Assonance
* Idiom

In addition, Fairy Tales Figurative Language also includes story element headlines to label chart paper during whole class discussion.

Happy Learning!

Renee Smalley

$3.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • FairyTalesFigurativeLanguage.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 21, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

pdf, 3 MB

FairyTalesFigurativeLanguage

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades