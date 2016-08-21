Fairy Tales Figurative Language



"Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum!" Are you ready for some figurative language fun? In this unit, students will read seven beloved fairy tales and analyze story elements. Each child will also illustrate a flip book focusing on figurative language found throughout the story.



The following books are used in this product, however other titles can be substituted:



- Jack and the Beanstalk by Steven Kellogg

- The Three Little Pigs by James Marshall

- Snow White by Josephine Poole

- Cinderella by Cynthia Rylant

- Strega Nona by Tomie Dapaola

- Sleeping Bunny by Emily Snowel Keller

- Goldilocks and the Three Bears by Jan Brett



This lesson features fonts from Lettering Delights, clipart from Scrappin Doodles, and includes seven different story element printables that focus on:



* Setting

* Good Characters

* Evil Characters

* Magical Elements

* Conflict

* Conclusion

* Alliteration

* Onomatopoeia

* Simile

* Metaphor

* Personification

* Assonance

* Idiom



In addition, Fairy Tales Figurative Language also includes story element headlines to label chart paper during whole class discussion.



Happy Learning!



Renee Smalley