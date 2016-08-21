Fairy Tales Figurative Language
"Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum!" Are you ready for some figurative language fun? In this unit, students will read seven beloved fairy tales and analyze story elements. Each child will also illustrate a flip book focusing on figurative language found throughout the story.
The following books are used in this product, however other titles can be substituted:
- Jack and the Beanstalk by Steven Kellogg
- The Three Little Pigs by James Marshall
- Snow White by Josephine Poole
- Cinderella by Cynthia Rylant
- Strega Nona by Tomie Dapaola
- Sleeping Bunny by Emily Snowel Keller
- Goldilocks and the Three Bears by Jan Brett
This lesson features fonts from Lettering Delights, clipart from Scrappin Doodles, and includes seven different story element printables that focus on:
* Setting
* Good Characters
* Evil Characters
* Magical Elements
* Conflict
* Conclusion
* Alliteration
* Onomatopoeia
* Simile
* Metaphor
* Personification
* Assonance
* Idiom
In addition, Fairy Tales Figurative Language also includes story element headlines to label chart paper during whole class discussion.
Happy Learning!
Renee Smalley
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
