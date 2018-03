The following collection of photographs can be used as journal prompts, discussion starters, bell ringers, or for centers, small groups, or learning stations. These pictures provide opportunities for students to engage in their world through looking at pictures related to fall.



As a starting point, have students free-write what they see and describe it. Detailed facilitation notes included in PDF and PowerPoint.



Perfect resource for RtI/Intervention, small group instruction, centers and/or learning stations. This resource is good for children with Dyslexia and language-based learning deficiencies. We'd like to hear about your experience with our resources. Just give it a star rating then tell us what you think, simple as that!