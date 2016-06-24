PRODUCT DESCRIPTION



Fall Task Cards - First Grade Common Core Math is a book filled with back to fall themed cards that you can use to create fun activities. They can be used in your math centers or workstations. They can also be used as an activity for early finishers. This book includes 30 different math task cards for 1st grade. They are great to use for back to school or any time during the autumn season.



In this book you will find three different units, each featuring ten task cards for your students to complete. Each unit features a scenario sheet that you can use to introduce the scenario to your class. It also includes the Common Core standards used in the unit so that you will know what skills your students are practicing in each unit.



Each individual card asks a question that features one or more Common Core standards that your students can practice. The number of the standard can be found at the bottom left corner of each card, with the skill being practiced on the bottom right.



These Common Core Standards are covered:

Operations and Algebraic Thinking

1.0A.1

1.OA.2

1.OA.4

1.OA.5

1.OA.6

1.OA.7

1.OA.8

Number and Operations in Base Ten

1.NBT.1

1.NBT.2

1.NBT.3

1.NBT.5

1.NBT.6

Measurement and Data

1.MD.1

1.MD.2

1.MD.3

Geometry

1.G.1

1.G.3



Answer keys are provided in this booklet.



All graphics are original and created by myself.



