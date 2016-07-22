Instructions and printables to make 4 file folder activities to work on sequencing - all fall themed! This can be a challenging skill to target for many students but is essential to demonstrate comprehension and time orientation. This is an essential foundational concept that will lead to development of more complex skills.



Perfect for early childhood or students with autism or special needs! This resource is great for use with students that are both verbal and nonverbal!



File folder activities included are:

- Back to School Sequencing

- Fall Sequencing

- Halloween Sequencing

- Thanksgiving Sequencing