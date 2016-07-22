Instructions and printables to make 4 file folder activities to work on sequencing - all fall themed! This can be a challenging skill to target for many students but is essential to demonstrate comprehension and time orientation. This is an essential foundational concept that will lead to development of more complex skills.
Perfect for early childhood or students with autism or special needs! This resource is great for use with students that are both verbal and nonverbal!
File folder activities included are:
- Back to School Sequencing
- Fall Sequencing
- Halloween Sequencing
- Thanksgiving Sequencing
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
