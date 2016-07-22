These unit has everything you need to teach new thematic and seasonal vocabulary in an effective way! This packet contains easy to understand resources for Fall Vocabulary, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Football!



Each section contains the same format of materials. When the format stays the same and only the content changes - students with special needs are often able to learn more quickly!





Each section includes:

- Vocabulary Page

- Individualized & Visual Data Sheet for Expressive or Receptive Language Data

- Spelling Worksheets (hands-on, velcro tasks)

- Writing Worksheets

- Tracing Worksheets



All activities are structured, visual, and created to be utilized with multiple types of learners! Over 60 activities included!