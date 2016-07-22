This set includes a farm themed bingo game! The game includes 20 boards and calling cards for 2 levels of play. This bingo game includes an easy version of calling cards with just pictures and vocabulary to work on picture identification and vocabulary. The hard version includes hints for each picture to work on receptive language, problem solving, and vocabulary building. My students love to play bingo! It's a great way to work on turn taking. We use bingo for independent group time and one student gets to be "in charge" - they love it!
This game is great to work on thematic vocabulary and learn the names of farm animals and tools. It's so important to expose children with language difficulties to a wide range of vocabulary concepts. Vocabulary includes hay, barn, pig, horse, cow and more! This game is fun and engaging! Just laminate or print on card stock and it's ready to go!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Visual Math Activities for Children with Autism
- (1)
- $8.50
Plural Bingo {Regular Plurals, Irregular Plurals, & Combo}
- (2)
- $5.50
I Spy - Animals {an Adapted Book Series for Children with Autism}
- (0)
- $8.50
Popular paid resources
Shopping sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
Form Filling Simple Exercises
- (0)
- $2.82
Cafe and kitchen visual supports- independence, self help, work experience, role play
- (0)
- $5.63
New resources
Christmas Songs:- Dance along to Xmas songs!
- (1)
- FREE
DLS Practicing Patience Workbook-Daily Living Skills
- (1)
- $9.50
Safety in the workplace mini-lesson
- (3)
- FREE
Updated resources
Shopping sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
Form Filling Simple Exercises
- (0)
- $2.82
Cafe and kitchen visual supports- independence, self help, work experience, role play
- (0)
- $5.63