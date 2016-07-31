Write the students names on the circles, then place them on the floor for group time. Students find their names; that is where they sit for group time. After group, when students are dismissed they put their circle away. There are 6 editable farm circles included in this product. There are also 6 blank circles that way you can write the names by hand if you choose, and 6 circles you can use if you do not want a name on the circles. Optional: Add a piece of velcro to the back if using on the carpet. You can also print the circles on colored paper.



Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!