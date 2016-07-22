This resource includes 3 adapted books - all farm themed! These books are a great way practice identifying the attributes of color, preposition, location, attributes, and sequencing in a fun, seasonal way!

The 3 books included:

Farmer, Farmer - What Do You Hear?: Work on identifying animals by the animal sound! This takes your student beyond just basic matching.

Farmer, Farmer - What Do You See?: Work on prepositions and answering 'where' questions. This is great to target more advanced matching and build vocabulary!

Farmer, Farmer - Who's Next?: This great book targets sequencing at the foundational level. Students will sequencing animals into the tractor and there is a page to assess memory skills at the end!

All books have coordinating visuals so students can work on identifying basic sight words and the text follows a predictable pattern.
This is a great way to work on basic skills in a fun spring themed. These books are fun and engaging!

Included are all directions for setup and a storage board for the pictures.

