This resource includes 3 adapted books - all farm themed! These books are a great way practice identifying the attributes of color, preposition, location, attributes, and sequencing in a fun, seasonal way!
The 3 books included:
Farmer, Farmer - What Do You Hear?: Work on identifying animals by the animal sound! This takes your student beyond just basic matching.
Farmer, Farmer - What Do You See?: Work on prepositions and answering 'where' questions. This is great to target more advanced matching and build vocabulary!
Farmer, Farmer - Who's Next?: This great book targets sequencing at the foundational level. Students will sequencing animals into the tractor and there is a page to assess memory skills at the end!
All books have coordinating visuals so students can work on identifying basic sight words and the text follows a predictable pattern.
This is a great way to work on basic skills in a fun spring themed. These books are fun and engaging!
Included are all directions for setup and a storage board for the pictures.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
