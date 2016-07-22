This visual is used to help children with autism or other disabilities order independently at a fast food restaurant. Even children who are verbal benefit from the use of pictures during community based tasks. The assistance of pictures can help ease anxiety, provide a visual prompt of what to say, and help people in the community comprehend the needs of our children.
For this visual, the child will pick one item from each category and put it on the sentence strip. Then they hand the sentence strip to the cashier to order!
Included: Detailed descriptions for how to set up the ordering board; visuals for hamburger, cheeseburger, chicken nuggets, chicken sandwich, fries, onion rings, apples, soda, milk, milkshake, and juice box; ordering board with sentence strip.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
