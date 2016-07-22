Work on identifying objects by their feature, function, and class in a fun and interactive way. These classification skills are necessary prerequisites for acquiring and understanding more complex information. Great for children with autism!
Included:
- game board
- instructions for game play and setup
- colored cards or instructions to make colored dice
- 18 cards for each: feature, function, and class = 54 question cards total
Examples of questions: What has laces? (shoes) What do you cut with? (scissors) and What are Halloween and Thanksgiving examples of? (holidays)
This game is great for early elementary (K-2). This is also perfect for students with autism or cognitive disabilities who need to work on answering wh- questions, making inferences, and naming items. These skills are especially challenging for children with special needs who may need more direct instruction! This would work well in a classroom or in a speech therapy setting!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
