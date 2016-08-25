Fertile Crescent/ Mesopotamia Empires Chart/ Graphic Organizer

I use this as a research lesson plan/ full day- others use this as a review

Topics of research include:
Approximate Years in Existence Major Accomplishment(s) Location
(Major Cities) Famous Leader(s) PROS
(Characteristics that contributed to Empire’s Continuation) CONS
( Characteristics that contributed to its downfall)

Empires include:
Sumerians
Akkadians
Babylonians
Hittities
Assyrians
Chaldeans
Persians
Phoenicians
Lydians

