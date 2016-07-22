Instructions and printables to make 11 file folder activities to practice complex sorting! Sorting teaches organization and is an essential foundational skill that improves categorizing and discrimination. Perfect for early childhood or students with autism or special needs!



File folder activities included are:

- Real vs. Make Believe

- Buildings vs. Vehicles

- Healthy vs. Unhealthy Food

- Hot vs. Cold Items

- Little vs. Big Items

- Breakfast vs. Dinner

- Electronics vs. School Supplies

- Winter vs. Spring Items

- Summer vs. Fall Items

- Animals that Swim vs. Animals that Fly

- Sort Items into Four Categories