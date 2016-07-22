This packet contains materials and resources to work on sorting, counting, matching, patterns, numbers, and letters for early learners through hands-on file fold activities. These would be great for preschool, kindergarten, or 1st grade. I use these with my students with autism to work on primary skills!
These super cute activities are perfect for seasonal independent work tasks, homework, or one on one work time for Easter time! All activities are egg themed!
File folder activities are great because they are hands-on and easy to store! You could also use these as cut and paste activities to target fine motor skills!
This packet contains 12 File Folder Activities!
- sort big and little
- match by size
- basic matching (2)
- order from big to small
- 3 levels of patterning
- match numbers to number words (1-10 and 11-20)
- counting
- order alphabet
- match lowercase letters to uppercase letters
Detailed instructions for setups and visuals labels included!
