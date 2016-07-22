Instructions and printables to make 8 file folder activities to learn about common household items! Work on sorting, non-identifcal matching, discrimination, function, and feature - all with a life skills twist! Each file folder task addresses different areas of the house and the items utilized in that area! Having a variety of tasks and examples is critical to teach generalization. Perfect for early childhood or students with autism or special needs!
It is essential to work on life skills with our older students and this resource targets this in a structured & visual way!
File folder activities included are:
- Clothes you Fold vs. Clothes you Hang
- Food in the Fridge vs. Food in the Cabinet
- Kitchen Items vs. Living Room Items
- Bedroom Items vs. Bathroom Items
- Laundry Items vs. Toys
- Furniture vs. Appliances
- Small Household Items vs. Large Household Items
- Thins you Clean with vs. Things you Cook with
All instructions for setup and labels are included!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
