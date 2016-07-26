Instructions and printables to make 5 file folder activities to work on sequencing! This can be a challenging skill to target for many students but is essential to demonstrate comprehension and time orientation. This is an essential foundational concept that will lead to development of more complex skills. These file folders are leveled from simple to more complex to accommodate all types of learners and to assist with teaching the skill of sequencing.



Perfect for early childhood or students with autism or special needs! This resource is great for use with students that are both verbal and nonverbal!



File folder activities included are:

- First, Next {match the last step with the first}

- What Comes Next {2 steps for each sequence}

- Put in Order 1 {3 steps for each sequence - basic}

- Put in Order 2 {3 steps for each sequence - intermediate}

- Put in Order 3 {3 steps for each sequence - advanced}