Find the volume of right, rectangular prisms with fractional edge lengths. Pack with fractional cubes, and apply the formulas V = lwh and V = bh to solve problems. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.
Objectives:
- Identify unit cubes with appropriate fractional edge lengths and fill a right rectangular prism to find volume
- Find volume of prisms with fractional lengths by using the formula
V = lwh
- Find volume of prisms with fractional lengths by using the formula
V = bh

Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.

Aligned with NCCS Math - 6.G.2

