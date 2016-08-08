Find the volume of right, rectangular prisms with fractional edge lengths. Pack with fractional cubes, and apply the formulas V = lwh and V = bh to solve problems. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.

Objectives:

- Identify unit cubes with appropriate fractional edge lengths and fill a right rectangular prism to find volume

- Find volume of prisms with fractional lengths by using the formula

V = lwh

- Find volume of prisms with fractional lengths by using the formula

V = bh



Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.



Aligned with NCCS Math - 6.G.2