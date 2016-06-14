Students practice finding the measures of complementary, supplementary, vertical and adjacent angles in this matching activity to use in a variety of ways. Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students. The set includes 18 pairs of matching cards—one side with diagram of angles, the other side a measure.



In this deck, algebraic expressions describe angle relationships. Students must write an equation to find the value of x that will give the correct angle measures. Great practice with finding angle measures while reviewing solving one variable equations.



You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.

