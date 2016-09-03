First Grade Phonics and Spelling {The BUNDLE}. ***Save with a BUNDLE! Interactive phonics and spelling activities to help your students/child master a school year of phonics and spelling patterns.



This First Grade Phonics and Spelling includes:

#1 - phonics and spelling worksheets and activities



#2 - three phonics and spelling workbooks



These are great for your literacy stations or word work!



-Blending CVC Words, Vowel Teams, Blends, and Digraphs

-Phonemic Awareness

-Beginning Sounds

-Reading Sentences with CVC Words and Sight Words

-Reading Fluency

-Long Vowels and Vowel Teams

-Short A CVC

-Short E CVC

-Short I CVC

-Short O CVC

-Short U CVC

-L Blends

-R Blends

-S Blends

-Double Final Consonants ff,zz,ll,ss

-ICK OCK ACK UCK ECK

-ING ANG ONG UNG

-INK ANK ONK UNK

-AR OR

-ER IR UR

-LONG A Silent E

-LONG I Silent E

-LONG O Silent E

-LONG U Silent E

-EE and EA

-AI AY

-AU AW

-EW UE

-OO

-IE IGH

-SH TH

-CH WH PH

-OU OW

-OA OW

-OI OY

-Soft G Soft C

-Y says I or E

-word sorts

-interactive notebooks/workbooks (3)

and MORE...



The following Common Core Standards are addressed:

ELA-Literacy.RF.1.2

Demonstrate understanding of spoken words, syllables, and sounds (phonemes).



ELA-Literacy.RF.1.3

Know and apply grade-level phonics and word analysis skills in decoding words.



