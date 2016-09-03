First Grade Phonics and Spelling {The BUNDLE}. ***Save with a BUNDLE! Interactive phonics and spelling activities to help your students/child master a school year of phonics and spelling patterns.

This First Grade Phonics and Spelling includes:
#1 - phonics and spelling worksheets and activities

#2 - three phonics and spelling workbooks

These are great for your literacy stations or word work!

This 1st Grade Phonics and Spelling includes:
-Blending CVC Words, Vowel Teams, Blends, and Digraphs
-Phonemic Awareness
-Beginning Sounds
-Reading Sentences with CVC Words and Sight Words
-Reading Fluency
-Long Vowels and Vowel Teams
-Short A CVC
-Short E CVC
-Short I CVC
-Short O CVC
-Short U CVC
-L Blends
-R Blends
-S Blends
-Double Final Consonants ff,zz,ll,ss
-ICK OCK ACK UCK ECK
-ING ANG ONG UNG
-INK ANK ONK UNK
-AR OR
-ER IR UR
-LONG A Silent E
-LONG I Silent E
-LONG O Silent E
-LONG U Silent E
-EE and EA
-AI AY
-AU AW
-EW UE
-OO
-IE IGH
-SH TH
-CH WH PH
-OU OW
-OA OW
-OI OY
-Soft G Soft C
-Y says I or E
-word sorts
-interactive notebooks/workbooks (3)
and MORE...

The following Common Core Standards are addressed:
ELA-Literacy.RF.1.2
Demonstrate understanding of spoken words, syllables, and sounds (phonemes).

ELA-Literacy.RF.1.3
Know and apply grade-level phonics and word analysis skills in decoding words.

***Please see the thumbnails and preview for this resource before purchasing this product.***

