Fitness-Circuit-Task-Cards--7-Free-Cards

YOU’RE IT; GET FIT!!!
The “7 Free Fitness Circuit Task Cards” product is a sample of my health and skill related fitness component task cards from my Fitness Circuit Task Cards Mega Bundle: "Health and Skill Related Components" collection. The cards are ideal for PE teachers to reinforce your teaching cues in a fitness unit or could be used as a warm up, cool down or an instant activity. Classroom teachers could also use a few task cards to make a small circuit inside their classrooms or multiple cards outside in a playing area such as a playground or field. The Fitness Circuit Task Cards have been designed for Kindergarten through 8th grade students.
Cap’n Pete’s Fitness Circuit Task Cards Mega Bundle: "Health and Skill Related Components"” (from which these 7 free cards originated) is a comprehensive collection of 7 Health and Skill-Related products with 140 unique fitness task cards (20 cards per product).
