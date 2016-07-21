$2.93
Flags of the World: 135 world flags. World Flags Clip Art for your Classroom's Olympic and Patriotic themes!
This Flags of the World MEGA PACK contains 135 high-quality COLOR Clip Art images in individual files. Images saved at 300dpi in PNG files.
This Flags of the World Clip Art set includes:
Algeria, Antigua, Armenia, Bulgaria, Colombia, Congo, Chile, Chad, France, Gambia, Jordan, Mali, Pakistan, Panama, Spain, Thailand, Tonga, Trinidad, Vietnam, Yemen, and more.
These international flags are perfect for educational projects and teaching resources.
TERMS OF USE:
Personal or commercial use. Copyright remains with Little Tots Learning.
This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.
If you are interested in business or personal clip art, please contact me at littletotslearning1160@gmail.com.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
