Included in this packet are a wide range of materials for fluency programs. Fluency is defined as accuracy plus speed. As educators, we need to ensure that not only are the skills we are teaching are not just mastered - they are fluent. This packet contains everything you need to set up fluency instruction.
Included in this resource:
- Instructions for how to setup, organize, and run fluency instruction
- Baseline Assessment and Guidelines for Choosing Fluency Goals
- 4 editable data sheet options
- guidelines for choosing data sheets
Over 500 Flashcards Included!
- upper case letters
- lower case letters
- numbers
- quantity
- time to hour
- time to the half hour
- time to the quarter hour
- coin identification
- coin combinations
- Dolch Sight Words pre-primer
- Dolch Sight Words primer
- Dolch Sight Words 1st grade
- Dolch Sight Words 2nd grade
- Dolch Sight Words 3rd grade
- addition with digits 1-10
- subtraction with digits 1-10
- categories (animals, school supplies, food, and people)
- picture identification - animals
- picture identification - school supplies
- picture identification - food
Product includes American, British, Canadian, and Australian versions in a zip file. Euro version coming soon!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 16, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Literacy for early childhood / Alphabet
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Math for early childhood / Comparing, sorting and ordering
- Math for early childhood / Counting
- Math for early childhood / Matching
- Math for early childhood / Money
- Math for early childhood / Numbers
- Math for early childhood / Time
Other resources by this author
Visual Math Activities for Children with Autism
- (1)
- $8.50
Plural Bingo {Regular Plurals, Irregular Plurals, & Combo}
- (2)
- $5.50
I Spy - Animals {an Adapted Book Series for Children with Autism}
- (0)
- $8.50
Popular paid resources
Alphabet Trace Color and Learn
- (14)
- $7.00
Jack and Giant Writing Frames
- (0)
- $2.82
Observation and Assessment Pack (EYFS)
- 5 Resources
- $7.04
New resources
Free Christmas Sheets - Work With Words
- (2)
- FREE
Letter Shapes - lowercase print
- (1)
- FREE
Literacy & Numeracy table top support
- (2)
- $2.82
Updated resources
CVC Worksheets Bundle
- (3)
- $8.00
CVC Worksheets Bundle, Color Worksheets
- (0)
- $7.25
Alphabet: Alphabet Activities
- (0)
- $2.82