Included in this packet are a wide range of materials for fluency programs. Fluency is defined as accuracy plus speed. As educators, we need to ensure that not only are the skills we are teaching are not just mastered - they are fluent. This packet contains everything you need to set up fluency instruction.



Included in this resource:

- Instructions for how to setup, organize, and run fluency instruction

- Baseline Assessment and Guidelines for Choosing Fluency Goals

- 4 editable data sheet options

- guidelines for choosing data sheets



Over 500 Flashcards Included!

- upper case letters

- lower case letters

- numbers

- quantity

- time to hour

- time to the half hour

- time to the quarter hour

- coin identification

- coin combinations

- Dolch Sight Words pre-primer

- Dolch Sight Words primer

- Dolch Sight Words 1st grade

- Dolch Sight Words 2nd grade

- Dolch Sight Words 3rd grade

- addition with digits 1-10

- subtraction with digits 1-10

- categories (animals, school supplies, food, and people)

- picture identification - animals

- picture identification - school supplies

- picture identification - food



Product includes American, British, Canadian, and Australian versions in a zip file. Euro version coming soon!