Division exercises including dividing whole numbers into equal sets, the relationship between multiplication and division, and dividing numbers with whole number quotients and remainders. Scaffolded lesson provides for classroom differentiation. Can be used as a lesson leader, guided practice, independent practice, for cooperative learning and math centers, or as an assessment. Use with smartboard, projector, computer, pad or as printable. Lesson is complete - NO PREP.
Objectives:
- Divide whole numbers using the standard algorithm
- Understand the relationship between division and multiplication
- Divide using strategies including place value
- Divide using strategies including properties of operations

Includes 6 practice pages and answer keys.
Aligned with NCCS Math - 4.NBT.6

Total Pages 6
Answer Key Included
Teaching Duration 2 Days

Created: Jul 14, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

