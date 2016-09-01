*This resource is written entirely in Spanish.*
It requires no preparation. Teacher and student documents are included.
In this resource, students use an answer bank to solve a joke. They enjoy the activity because it give meaning to the math. Teachers also enjoy it because the answer bank gives students a way to self-evaluate without intervention.
This activity is also ideal for home school and students with special needs.
It includes 15 questions, that when answered correctly, result in the answer to the joke.
This activity contains exercises to master fractions and basic operations (addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division.)
Enjoy and please remember to leave your feedback and rating!
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Properties of Logarithms
- (1)
- $2.00
Pythagorean Theorem Right Triangles FUN worksheet
- (0)
- $7.04
Unit Circle Trigonometry
- (0)
- $7.04
Popular paid resources
Partitioning
- (69)
- $3.24
Amazing Code Breaking, Problem Solving Ofsted Maths Lesson!
- (23)
- 15% off$8.45$7.18
Y1 planning and resources for White Rose Maths Spring Block 1 week 1 Addition and Subtraction
- (12)
- $3.52
New resources
Winter Olympics 2018 Lesson Plan and Resources
- (1)
- $3.23
Year 1 - Spring - Week 3 - Addition and Subtraction
- (1)
- $7.04
Year 1 - Spring - Week 2 - Addition and Subtraction
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
Easter maths worksheets
- (0)
- FREE
BiDMAS 1 (Treasure Hunt)
- (5)
- FREE
BiDMAS 2 (Treasure Hunt)
- (10)
- FREE