Students practice adding fractions in this matching activity to use in a variety of ways. Cut apart and use for a single student or pair of students. The set includes 18 pairs of matching cards—one side with the fraction problem, the other side with a solution. Great activity to practice or review before a test.
You can use to pair up students for other activities. You can also use these cards as a ticket in the door or ticket out the door. Additional uses for these cards are explained in the directions or download my free resource.
Created: Jun 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
